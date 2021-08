There’s never been a better time to buy an air rifle than right now. Of course, with all the high-tech options and different makes and models available to prospective buyers, it can get a bit confusing—especially if this is your first air rifle. When you start researching air rifles, you’ll notice that there’s a lot of jargon and acronyms being thrown around: pellets, PCP, BBs, variable pump, break barrel, and more.