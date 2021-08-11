Meals on Wheels Fundraiser Featuring Jon Young

On Friday, August 6th, Jon Young and his lead guitarist, Andrew Pippen, put on an excellent acoustic show at Hambone’s Redneck Paradise of Stephenville. The event was a fundraiser for Meals On Wheels of Erath County. There was also a silent auction held that night. Those that were present were treated to some great music for a great cause! The event was organized and presented by a team in the Amazing Race (Meals On Wheels of Erath County) called The Stooges. The Amazing Race is a competition of area teams to see which team can raise the most money for Meals On Wheels of Erath Country. The Stooges consists of Lisa Pence, Emily Brooks, Sheila Kelly and Silvia Zamora. Thank you to Jon Young, Andrew Pippen, and the ladies of The Stooges!