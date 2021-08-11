INSIDE THE STATEHOUSE: Sizing up the field for Alabama's 2022 U.S. Senate race

The field may be set for the race to fill the seat of Richard Shelby, Alabama's iconic senior U.S. senator. When Shelby announced that he would not seek a seventh six-year term in the United States Senate earlier this year, many of us expected a stampede of candidates to throw their hats in the ring. When a U.S. Senate seat opens for the first time in 36 years, you might expect everybody who had ever won a 4-H speaking contest to enter the fray. However, I guess politics does not have quite the allure that it used to in bygone days.