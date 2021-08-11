Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

T-Mobile has started offering fiber home internet in a limited pilot program

By Allison Johnson
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Mobile has quietly started selling fiber-based home internet, as tipped to T-Mo Report and confirmed by the company to The Verge. T-Mobile says it’s testing fiber optic internet in certain residential buildings in Manhattan as a complement to its fixed wireless offering, which it made available to the public in April. The company isn’t deploying an entirely new fiber network for the pilot; it’s running on a local provider’s fiber lines.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile#Internet Provider#Fiber Optic#T Mobile#T Mo Report#Verge#Wi Fi#Sprint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s latest promotion includes a line of service for free

Finding the right time to switch phone carriers is always a struggle. If you’re going through the hassle of leaving one carrier for another, you’ll want to make sure that you are getting a better deal and better service. It’s even more complicated when you have several family members on the same plan. That’s why T-Mobile’s latest promotion is worth a look for new and current customers alike. For a limited time, T-Mobile customers on eligible rate plans can get a third line for free. Today’s Top Deal 88,000+ Amazon shoppers love these luxurious bed sheets that keep you cool at night! Price:...
Cell PhonesCNET

Best unlimited wireless phone plan

When it comes to selecting a wireless plan for your new phone -- whether you have an iPhone, Galaxy, Android or even a flip phone -- things can quickly get complicated. Unlike home internet where there's often only one or two available options, most of the US can pick wireless plans from several competitors at different price points that offer similar claims of performance or coverage.
Shoppingmobilesyrup.com

Walmart is offering bonus gift card with the purchase of select smartphones

RedFlagDeals user ‘RDodds‘ has reported that Walmart is currently offering a great gift card deal with the purchase of select smartphones in-store. While the post doesn’t detail all the phones the promotion is applicable on, we know that the Samsung S20 FE and the iPhone XR are included. The retailer...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Popular Cell Service, Your Phone May Not Work Soon

The world of cell phones has changed drastically in the past decade, both in the technology we use and the industry that runs the networks that keep you connected. Some improvements have made it easier to use our devices in ways we never dreamed possible, while others simply make it less likely you'll drop a call. But there are certain changes in the works that could see a popular cell service provider shut down a major network in the coming months, leaving millions with a phone that may not work. Read on to see which wireless company might be dropped from the airwaves.
Technologynny360.com

Dish to launch 5G service and reboot Boost Mobile

Dish Network Corp., which has bet more than $20 billion to challenge the giants of the mobile-phone industry, is ready to flip the switch on a superfast wireless service — and its own future. The satellite-TV provider, pivoting to wireless as the pay-television industry shrivels, plans a one-two punch in...
TechnologyThe Verge

T-Mobile confirms it will shut down Sprint’s LTE network next year

As and confirmed to The Verge, T-Mobile has committed to a June 30, 2022 shutdown date for Sprint’s LTE network. It’s an expected move as T-Mobile continues to absorb Sprint’s network and customers into its own base, and comes six months after its contentious planned January 1, 2022 shutdown of Sprint’s 3G CDMA network.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Verizon's awesome 'broken phone' deal is back with a bang to give T-Mobile a run for its money

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Verizon had a pretty good second quarter of the year, reporting "increased" 5G adoption and a grand total of 197,000 phone net additions, but while you normally can't have that kind of growth without getting a number of different things right, this particular surge was largely attributed by analysts to a killer promotion kicked off at the very beginning of Q2.
Cell Phonestelecoms.com

The curious case of T-Mobile’s 3G shutdown date

UMTS network closure date was originally October 2021, then it was April 2022, and now it’s back to October. T-Mobile in the US, as far as Telecoms.com can tell, doesn’t give a breakdown of subscribers by cellular variant. It’s impossible to say, then, how many might be scratching their heads about the shutdown date of the operator’s 3G W-CDMA network.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

T-Mobile customers can now get a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with a new line

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. As if T-Mobile didn't already offer enough great options for bargain hunters, with both the REVVL V+ 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G available free of charge with any working trade-in starting last Friday, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is now also cheaper than... literally everything yet again.
Cell Phonestmonews.com

T-Mobile has a Hometown Discount program you may not have heard of

T-Mobile has silently unveiled a new Hometown Discount program for select rural customers. Through this program, customers can save 25 percent on their new line of service for life. The discount was unveiled in a 30-second commercial. But unlike other videos, this one is unlisted on T-Mobile’s YouTube channel. Despite...
Cell Phonestmonews.com

Report says T-Mobile has most reliable 5G network

T-Mobile is at it again! A new report has named T-Mobile as the carrier with the most reliable 5G network. This new recognition comes from umlaut’s latest report. According to the independent research firm, the Un-Carrier’s customers get the most 5G coverage, best 5G speeds, and most reliable 5G network. Of course, this is all thanks to the nationwide availability of its wireless network.

Comments / 0

Community Policy