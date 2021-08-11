Cancel
Video Games

August [email protected] Showcase teases new indie platformers, sims, RBG's and more

By Kareem Anderson
onmsft.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft's Xbox gaming community just got a teaser of a handful of indie games slated for various Xbox platforms over the next few months. As part of the indie developer focused [email protected] August 2021 showcase, Xbox fans and gamers were given a taste of platformers, simulations, cell-shaded RPG's, and mech's from developers such as Mirco Straka, Abi Rahmani, designer Isobel Shasha, Greg Kytherotis and Daniel Fineberg and more.

