Obituaries

Judy Harper Toney

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd a resident of Pine passed away Monday morning August 9, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on October 27, 1948 and raised in Hammond. Judy worked alongside her husband and family at Bogalusa Monuments for the last 30 years, very often traveling together on all the different jobs and service calls. She was always committed to taking care of her family and raising her four daughters. Judy enjoyed watching her grandchildren in the ballgames and events that they participated in. She loved watching her favorite crime-drama TV shows and visiting with her many friends and family.

