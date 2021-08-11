Vermont To Require COVID Vaccines For Some State Employees

The state of Vermont will require that state employees who work with vulnerable populations be vaccinated against COVID-19. Gov. Phil Scott made the announcement Tuesday as the number of new cases of the virus continues to increase across the state, largely due to the presence of the more infectious delta variant of the virus. "The mandatory vaccination that we’re considering it won’t be forced. There may be some other avenue for those who are not willing to be vaccinated. But we just think it’s a good idea considering what we’re seeing across the country.”