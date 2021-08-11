Cancel
Financial Reports

Vishay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $3.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 49 cents per share. The precision sensors...

