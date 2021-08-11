Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

A troll is

tigernet.com
 3 days ago

I possess neither the requisite shrewdness nor the appropriate electronic savvy to hoist such an atlasine authorship burden upon my own shoulders, but I am confident a consensus of zealous TNetters could generate a robust e-tome dedicated to troll awareness and extinguishment. I look forward to your content contributions.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troll#Bdrechs#Tigerpulse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
InternetThe Verge

Twitter verifies fake Cormac McCarthy account (again)

Twitter’s verification process is notoriously slapdash, but you’d expect the company not to fall for the exact same fake twice, right? Wrong!. In 2012, Twitter verified an account supposedly belonging to illustrious author Cormac McCarthy, which was in reality started by an unpublished novelist. Now, in 2021, it’s done the same thing again, briefly verifying a second McCarthy fake under the handle @CormacMcCrthy.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Interwebz TROLL Simulator System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+. PC System Analysis For Interwebz TROLL Simulator Requirements. You need a Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz or Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+ processor coupled with a GeForce GT 340 to run Interwebz TROLL Simulator system requirements at recommended. You can expect to get around 60FPS at 1080p screen res on high graphics settings with this hardware. 2 GB will also be needed to achieve the Interwebz TROLL Simulator rec specs and get 60FPS. System memory for min is 1 GB. We suggest a 15 year old PC to play smoothly.
Cell Phonesausdroid.net

Is OnePlus trolling Samsung?

OnePlus have been in the news a bit lately, funnily enough covering the good, the bad and the ugly. Their OnePlus 9 phone range was great. Then the merger with OPPO and more recently throttling devices. Now, not far out from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event OnePlus has tweeted what, on the surface, looks like a foldable device. An interesting and somewhat amusing point of note, is the fact that the time on the tweet directly lines up with the Samsung event.
Designarchitecturaldigest.com

Stare Deeply Into Blink, the Newly Developed Blackest Ink

At this point in history, you’d be forgiven for assuming that humanity had finished exploring the furthest frontiers of color. And yet, newer, richer pigments keep popping up. Technological breakthroughs in recent years have led to a new whitest white, blackest black, and even a whole new blue to use, each with its own set of implications in fields ranging from art and design to environmental science.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘I Am Legend’ Scribe Akiva Goldsman Slams Covid Vaccine Conspiracy Theory Centered On Post-Apocalyptic Pic

Screenwriter Akiva Goldsman took to Twitter on Monday to quash a conspiracy theory, centered on his 2007 Warner Bros. film, I Am Legend. The theory, which has circulated at least since the beginning of this year, says that the fictional thriller is set in 2021, and that Covid-19 vaccines created its mutant epidemic. “Oh. My. God. It’s a movie,” Goldsman tweeted on Monday. “I made that up. It’s. Not. Real.” The Oscar winner was specifically responding to writer and podcaster Marc Bernardin, who earlier tweeted that, “We. Are. All. Going. To. Die. Sooner. Than. We. Should.” Bernardin’s comments came in reference to an August 6...
Scienceopenculture.com

Why Civilization Collapsed in 1177 BC: Watch Classicist Eric Cline’s Lecture That Has Already Garnered 5.5 Million Views

Eric Cline is a man of the Bronze Age. “If I could be reincarnated backwards,” he says in the lecture above, “I would choose to live back then. I’m sure I would not live more than about 48 hours, but it’d be a good 48 hours.” He may give himself too little credit: as he goes on to demonstrate in the hour that follows, he has as thorough an all-around knowledge of life in the Bronze Age as anyone alive in the 21st century. But of course, his prospects for survival in that era — or indeed anyone’s — depend on which part of it we’re talking about. The Bronze Age lasted a long time, from roughly 3300 to 1200 BC — at the end of which, ancient-history specialists agree, civilization collapsed.
MusicPosted by
Variety

China to Ban Karaoke Songs With ‘Illegal’ Content

China is readying a blacklist for karaoke songs in order to ban tracks featuring “illegal” content, its Ministry of Culture and Tourism said. Such content includes anything that harms national unity, sovereignty or territorial integrity, endangers national security or harms national honor, incites ethnic hatred or undermines ethnic unity, violates religious policies, promotes illegal activities like gambling or drugs, or runs “contrary to public morality,” it stated in vague terms that can be widely interpreted. KTV venues should instead highlight special selections of “healthy and uplifting” music and patriotic pro-Party songs, it added. China boasts some 50,000 or so karaoke bars, which tend...
Internetsportswar.com

He has mad troll skills.

I’m a bit envious. Everything he posts is tinged with negativity about VT but it is never enough to bring out the daisy cutter or to get him banned. It’s masterful.
BusinessSamMobile

OnePlus used the wrong copy machine to troll Samsung

OnePlus is a big fan of Samsung, and the company let the entire world know this when it named its 2020 earbuds the “Buds” and “Buds Z,” and when it essentially copied Samsung’s One UI design for its Android skin called Oxygen OS. So, maybe OnePlus is not as much of a fan as it is a company that wishes it had its rival’s success. At any rate, OnePlus’ latest exhibit further cements its market position relative to Samsung.

Comments / 0

Community Policy