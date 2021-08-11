A troll is

China is readying a blacklist for karaoke songs in order to ban tracks featuring “illegal” content, its Ministry of Culture and Tourism said.
Such content includes anything that harms national unity, sovereignty or territorial integrity, endangers national security or harms national honor, incites ethnic hatred or undermines ethnic unity, violates religious policies, promotes illegal activities like gambling or drugs, or runs “contrary to public morality,” it stated in vague terms that can be widely interpreted.
KTV venues should instead highlight special selections of “healthy and uplifting” music and patriotic pro-Party songs, it added.
China boasts some 50,000 or so karaoke bars, which tend...
