Magnolia School District will require people to be masked while on campus until infection rate declines
Use of face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be required in the Magnolia School District, at least until the next regular Magnolia School Board meeting. The board voted 5-0 during a special meeting on Tuesday to approve one of five options with which members were presented. The approved option requires masking if certain virus-related circumstances exist.www.magnoliareporter.com
