Vertex Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2021) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC), (CSE: BTC.PR.A), (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that the Corporation had mined an implied and combined unaudited total of $316,500 CDN worth of cryptocurrencies for the month of July which was achieved via the mining of 3.35 Bitcoin ("BTC") and 65.23 of Ethereum (ETH). The implied valuations of the BTC amounted to $142,545 CDN and the ETH amounted to $173,955 CDN for the month. The Corporation averaged a daily mining rate of approximately 2.10 ETH and 0.11 BTC per day. The percentage split on mining was 45% BTC and 55% ETH. For further clarification, implied valuations are based on the booking price of the virtual associated crypto currency value at the time the mining reward is realized by the Corporation from its mining activities. Costs associated in the mining of the 3.35 BTC and 65.23 ETH for the month of July amounted to approx. $65,000 CDN.