TikTok Is Going Nuts Over This Simple Cheesy Ramen Recipe
@snackqween told me to do this ##cheese ##ramen ##foodtiktok. Ramen's always been there for us in our most cash-strapped times. The comfort they bring is undeniable, so much so that a simple meal of instant ramen noodles is even welcome when we're not so broke. Different recipe hacks to make instant ramen better always bang, which is why it's really no wonder why this new "cheesy ramen" recipe from TikTok blew up to the tune of over 12 million views.www.foodbeast.com
