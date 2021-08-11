Brace Yourselves, Alcoholic MTN DEW Is Coming

PepsiCo announced today that they have brought back the popular Mountain Dew flavor MTN DEW Voo-Dew for a limited time. Starting on August 30th and running all the way through Halloween (or until supplies last), the latest version of his seasonal flavor will be back to scare you with its appearance and flavor. The drink is actually a pretty cool hit for the company as they made it clear to hide what flaor it may be, giving it a "ghostly" ap[appearance in the bottle, while changing up the mystery flavor every time so that each year they bring it back, it's unique to the occasion. We actually enjoy this one because while it does have hints of the main flavor, there's enough of a change to it to where it makes for an interesting experience. It's not quite the Crystal Pepsi experience where you're drinking a clear version of the regular flavor, but its different enough for you to enjoy it as an experience.