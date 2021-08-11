Cancel
Brace Yourselves, Alcoholic MTN DEW Is Coming

By Reach Guinto
Food Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hard beverage space is booming, with seltzers spearheading the surge. Yet with every new item popping up, each seems to carry much excitement and buzz with it. Standing out in the now-crowded house of hard beverages is a must. A MTN DEW alcoholic beverage? Yeah that should do it.

