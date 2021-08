Recent Tufts University graduate Melissa Rowland was selected to the 2020-21 Academic All-America® Women's Track & Field / Cross Country Teams, announced today by CoSIDA. Recognizing the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances in athletic competition and in the classroom, the CoSIDA Academic All-America® program selected three teams totaling 46 student-athletes from across NCAA Division III. Rowland is one of 16 individuals on the Academic All-America® first team. She is the only New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) student-athlete to receive Academic All-America® Women's Track & Field / Cross Country Team honors.