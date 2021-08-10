Mortgage Rates are Much Higher This Week
After hitting 6-month lows early last week, mortgage rates bounced and have been moving higher ever since. The increases were moderate at first, but the pace quickened after last Friday's jobs report. In general, strong economic data is bad for rates. The jobs report is generally considered to be the most important piece of economic data for rates. That's especially true right now as the Fed tries to decide when it will slow the pace of its bond buying program.www.mortgagenewsdaily.com
