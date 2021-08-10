Mortgage Rates are Much Higher This Week

As the week winds down, a potentially scary shift into a steeper rising rate trend seems to be averted, for now. Today's trading was a bit weaker, but yields nonetheless held in line with yesterday's highs. The 30yr bond auction passed with minimal reaction and the same can be said for the staggeringly high PPI number this morning (core y/y at 6.2 v 5.6 f'cast). Bottom line, after a strong NFP in the previous week, the bond market digested a huge amount of new supply (both in terms of Treasuries and corporates), the Fed increasingly discussed earlier tapering prospects, and 10yr yields only moved up to 1.36% (as of Thursday anyway). The "for now" caveat still applies, however. This sort of leveling-off has appeared in the past, only to be followed by additional weakness. In the current case, those risks depend heavily on the course of the pandemic between now and the Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium at the end of the month.