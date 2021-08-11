Wine of the week: Benovia, 2019 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir

Pinot noir is a high-maintenance grape prone to rebellion unless consistently pampered in the vineyard. “It can be unforgiving if planted in the wrong place or farmed incorrectly,” said Benovia Winery co-owner and winemaker Mike Sullivan. “You must pay special attention to every aspect of winegrowing when farming pinot noir because it can only be grown in a handful of places in the world. Rain at the wrong time or a heat spell can be a disaster for a thin-skinned varietal like pinot noir.”