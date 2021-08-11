Cancel
Get a First Look at Stoney Clover Lane's New Disney Princess Collection — It's TOO GOOD

By Haley Lyndes
PopSugar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour next vacation to the Disney parks just got even magical, thanks to Stoney Clover Lane's latest collaboration with Disney! The customizable accessories brand is launching a Disney princess collection on Aug. 17 filled with pouches, fanny packs, backpacks, packing cubes, notebooks, scrunchies, phone cases, and more for seven of the Disney Princess characters, and they're a beaut to look at! Each item can be accessorized with unique patches that'll allow you to have your name on your notebook or your initials on your fanny pack. Truly, whatever you want! Match your hair scrunchy to your backpack and walk around Disney parks like a princess (just add the tiara) with this stunning collection of travel essentials. Get a first look at the products ahead!

www.popsugar.com

