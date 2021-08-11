Longs murder suspect arrested in North Carolina now back in Horry County
LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Longs murder suspect who was arrested in North Carolina Thursday is now back in Horry County, according to online booking records. Jaylon Dequante Hemingway, 18, of Loris, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, according to booking records. He’s charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging firearms into a dwelling.www.wbtw.com
