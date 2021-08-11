Cancel
Neal Conan, journalist who covered wars and anchored live broadcasts for NPR, dies at 71

By Jon Kalish
 3 days ago
Neal Conan, a journalist who worked in nearly every major news role at NPR during a career that spanned 36 years, died Tuesday after battling brain cancer. He was 71. His nephew J.J. Sutherland, also a former NPR reporter, confirmed his death. “Neal did every job you could do in...

Current

Current

ABOUT

Current is the nonprofit news service for and about public media in the U.S.

 http://www.current.org/
#Npr#Radio Broadcasts#Radio On#Npr#Atc#Talk Of The Nation#Totn#Pacifica#Wbai Fm#Hawaiian Airlines#Riverdale Country School#Wnyc#Avis#Dodge#Protestant#Catholics#Overseas Press Club Award
Entertainment
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesdelawarepublic.org

Neal Conan, Former Host Of NPR's 'Talk Of The Nation,' Has Died

There has been a loss in NPR's extended family. Neal Conan, who spent 36 years at this network, 11 years of that hosting Talk Of The Nation, died of a cancerous brain tumor. He was 71 years old. Our longtime colleague Robert Siegel knew Conan for almost 50 years and has this remembrance.
EntertainmentNPR

'Fallout' Tells The Story Of The Journalist Who Exposed The 'Hiroshima Cover-Up'

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies in for Terry Gross. Today marks the 76th anniversary of the first wartime use of a nuclear weapon - the atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. While the horrors of the explosion and radiation from the bomb are now widely acknowledged, they were far less well-known in the months after the attack. American GIs serving in the occupation force in Japan would regularly visit Hiroshima to pick up atomic souvenirs from the rubble to take home.
Celebritiesinsideradio.com

Neal Conan

Neal Conan, who spent 36 years with NPR and 11 years as the host of the network’s “Talk of the Nation” died Tuesday in Hawaii of glioblastoma at the age of 71. Since joining NPR, Conan has served as Line Producer and Executive Producer of “All Things Considered” and from 1987-1988 he served as News Director for the network.
Celebritieswvxu.org

Longtime NPR Staffer Neal Conan Dies At 71

Neal Conan hosted 'Talk Of The Nation,' produced 'All Things Considered' and served as NRP news director during his 36 years at the network. Neal Conan, one of National Public Radio's most versatile staffers, has died of brain cancer. He was 71. Conan was best known for hosting NPR's Talk...
CelebritiesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Neal Conan, NPR's congenial, caring voice, dies at 71

Neal Conan, a radio virtuoso who as a rigorous journalist and congenial raconteur anchored NPR's flagship call-in program, "Talk of the Nation," for 12 years, died Tuesday at his farm in Hawi, Hawaii. He was 71. His wife, the travel writer, poet and essayist Gretel Ehrlich, said the cause was...
Celebritiesaspenpublicradio.org

'Fresh Air' Remembers NPR Host Neal Conan

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. Today, we're going to remember Neal Conan, who played an important part in the history of NPR on and off the air. He died Tuesday of glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer. He was 71. He worked at NPR for 36 years in several capacities - as a reporter, executive producer of All Things Considered, news director, London bureau chief and anchoring live coverage of hearings and events. In 1991, while reporting on the Gulf War, he was captured by the Iraqi Republican Guard and held hostage for one week. For 13 years, he was a daily presence in the lives of many listeners as the host of NPR's talk show Talk of the Nation. We were lucky to have Neal as a guest host on FRESH AIR for a week in April 2001. Of course, he sounded great.
Journalismhawaiipublicradio.org

Neal Conan: A Letter of Appreciation From Hawaiʻi Public Radio

Neal Conan, who spent 36 years with National Public Radio and several years as a Hawaiʻi Public Radio contributor on the "Pacific News Minute," died Tuesday in Hawaiʻi at the age of 71. A letter from Hawaiʻi Public Radio News Director Bill Dorman:. "Hawaiʻi Public Radio lost a good friend...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.
Worldnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Dan Harris Is Leaving Good Morning America

Dan Harris is officially leaving "Good Morning America." The journalist announced his departure from the ABC morning show on air on August 8 after serving as an anchor on "Good Morning America: Weekend Edition" since 2011. But his career with ABC actually stretches well beyond that. Harris has enjoyed a...
TV & VideosPosted by
Fox News

CNN has another Cuomo problem as female viewers turn off ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ in droves

CNN has long been the only major cable news network without a female primetime host and now the troubled network is having a hard time getting women to tune in. CNN’s "Cuomo Prime Time" with embattled namesake Chris Cuomo shed significant female viewers following the bombshell report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that declared he advised his brother on how to fend off sexual harassment allegations.
WorldABC7 Los Angeles

'GMA' anchor Dan Harris to leave ABC News after 21 years

NEW YORK -- After more than 20 years with ABC News, "Good Morning America" weekend co-anchor Dan Harris announced Sunday that he's leaving the company in two months. The former "Nightline" co-anchor said he made the "difficult decision" so he can focus on "Ten Percent Happier," a meditation-focused movement he started after having a panic attack on-air.

