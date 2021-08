This kid and his family has probably followed some great advice from experienced FB people along the way before DJ ever got to Clemson, and that is the reason that he is at Clemson. If I had a son that was being groomed as a 5 star QB going into college, I most certainly would want him to follow in the foot steps of a college QB just like a Trevor Lawrence who had followed in the foot steps of another great college QB as in DW4. IMO, the Uiagalelei family did the best thing possible for their son by allowing him to come to Clemson, and follow behind Trevor Lawrence, and he followed behind another great college QB that has been successful as far as being an NFL QB that landed with a bad NFL team....