“Respect” Director on Cutting Aretha Franklin’s Famed Backup Singer Cissy Houston from Movie: “That is part of artistic license”

One of the biggest mistakes in the forthcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, “Respect,” is the cutting of her most famous back up singer. Cissy Houston, leader of the Sweet Inspirations and yes, mother of Whitney, sang on most of Aretha’s Atlantic Records hits featured in the movie which opens Friday. Cissy is still alive, and living in northern New Jersey. But the movie’s director simply ignores her contribution to Aretha’s records — something, by the way, Aretha would never do. Aretha loved Cissy so much she asked her to sing back up for her on her final appearance on David Letterman’s talk show.