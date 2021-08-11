Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

“Respect” Director on Cutting Aretha Franklin’s Famed Backup Singer Cissy Houston from Movie: “That is part of artistic license”

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest mistakes in the forthcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, “Respect,” is the cutting of her most famous back up singer. Cissy Houston, leader of the Sweet Inspirations and yes, mother of Whitney, sang on most of Aretha’s Atlantic Records hits featured in the movie which opens Friday. Cissy is still alive, and living in northern New Jersey. But the movie’s director simply ignores her contribution to Aretha’s records — something, by the way, Aretha would never do. Aretha loved Cissy so much she asked her to sing back up for her on her final appearance on David Letterman’s talk show.

www.showbiz411.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Friendship, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
John
Person
David Bowie
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
Cissy Houston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul Music#Northern New Jersey#Artistic License#The Sweet Inspirations#Atlantic Records#The Ny Times#Sweets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesEssence

This Is Who Patti LaBelle Wants To Portray Her In A Biopic

Her choice(s) definitely have the vocals for the job. Patti LaBelle, often described as the “Godmother of Soul,” continues to reinvent herself as an artist, actress and businesswoman. With a career spanning over six decades, this iconic songstress recently spoke to Access Hollywood about some of her moments as a musician, her booming pie business, and who she would like to portray her in a biopic.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Aretha’s granddaughter stuns in ‘amazing’ duet with Jennifer Hudson

Talent obviously runs in Aretha Franklin’s family — and Grace Franklin proved it by delivering a stunning rendition of her grandma’s favorite song. The late music icon’s 15-year-old granddaughter joined Jennifer Hudson at the “Respect” premiere on Wednesday — where the duo stunned onlookers by singing their hearts out. The...
Movieshotspotatl.com

Jennifer Hudson Looks Like Royalty In All-Purple At The ‘Respect’ Movie Premiere

Jennifer Hudson is gearing up for her big debut as Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic about the late singer’s life, Respect, a role she was handpicked specifically by Franklin to play. The film, which comes out this Friday, held its big red carpet premiere tonight at the Regency Village and Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, where of course J.Hud looked like royalty and stole the show.
Celebritiesbiography.com

Inside Aretha Franklin’s Relationship with Her First Husband Ted White

Aretha Franklin’s decades-long career dominance was rooted in songs that unleashed the power women so often had to hide. But the lyrics for one of her first big hits may have struck closer to her heart than many realized. In 1967’s “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You),” she sang the words, “I don't know why I let you do these things to me / My friends keep telling me that you ain't no good / But they don't know that I'd leave you if I could.”
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

The tip Aretha Franklin gave Jennifer Hudson about playing her

It’s not often that a legend gives a compliment to a younger performer. Aretha Franklin told Jennifer Hudson she would win an Oscar for playing her. The 39-year-old actress-and-singer is set to portray the late Queen of Soul — who died in 2018 — in the upcoming biopic Respect, and she has recalled being left speechless when the music legend surprised her with the compliment.
Celebritiesdeadlinedetroit.com

Aretha Franklin's son changes tune on 'Respect' biopic, says he loved it

Aretha Franklin's son — who has previously inspired Free Press headlines such as "Aretha Franklin's son blasts Jennifer Hudson's Queen of Soul movie" (Jan. 7, 2020) and "Aretha Franklin's son puts upcoming 'Genius' series on blast, says family does not support" (Feb. 15, 2021) — now has a different opinion about a project featuring his late legendary mother.
Celebritiesmichiganchronicle.com

Who Could Play Patti LaBelle in a Biopic? The ‘Godmother of Soul’ Reveals

Patti LaBelle, also called the “Godmother of Soul,” has some ideas about who should play her in a biopic, ESSENCE Magazine reported. The effortless powerhouse singer, artist, actress and pie-making businesswoman boasts a careeer of over 60 years in Hollywood, which allows for the actress portraying LaBelle more than enough diva material to use.
MusicSFGate

Jennifer Hudson's Aretha Franklin Isn't Enough to Overcome Hollywood's Lack of 'Respect' for Biopics and Musical Icons

We keep seeing the same thing. A child loves music, has crappy parental figures, faces struggles or physical ailments, gets famous, does drugs or drinks, and gets clean. Rinse and repeat. Not to be taken lightly, Jennifer Hudson is one of the best vocalists alive; however, Hollywood continues to lean on her aural talents in movies rather than provide her with substantive material to interpret and execute.
Newton, MABoston Globe

At screening on the Vineyard, ‘Respect’ star Jennifer Hudson and director Liesl Tommy discuss Aretha Franklin’s legacy

Grammy-winning singer Jennifer Hudson participated in a talk at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center on Friday for a screening of her new movie, “Respect.” Award-winning director Liesl Tommy, a graduate of Newton North High School, joined the actress as they discussed their film, which tells the life story of R&B legend Aretha Franklin. The screening was hosted by the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival, which kicks off officially on Aug. 6 and runs through Aug. 14.
CelebritiesIGN

Respect - Official Clip: Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin Performs 'Respect'

Check out the clip from the upcoming movie, Respect, and watch Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin perform the iconic song, "Respect." Respect stars Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Brenda Nicole Moorer, Marlon Wayans, Mac Maron, Tituss Burgess, Kimberly Scott, LeRoy McClain, and Tate Donovan. Respect, directed by Liesl Tommy, arrives in the theaters on August 13, 2021.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

‘Respect’ Review: Jennifer Hudson Gives Flattering Yet Flat Aretha Franklin Portrait

From age 10 till 30, Aretha Franklin sure could sing, but she hadn’t yet found her voice. At least, that’s the take served up in “Respect,” a solid if somewhat conventional feature directing debut for Broadway helmer Liesl Tommy which flatters Franklin in practically every way, beginning with the casting of Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson as the First Lady of Soul’s younger self. (It was Franklin’s personal wish that the “Dreamgirls” sensation portray her on-screen, and Franklin nearly always got what she wanted.) That’s not to say that “Respect” is pure hagiography, even if the title makes clear that Tommy...
MusicVariety

Carole King Tells Jennifer Hudson About the Night Aretha Franklin Brought Down the Kennedy Center Honors House

Carole King and Gerry Goffin wrote “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman” for Aretha Franklin in 1967. In 2015, Franklin gave King a gift back, by singing “Natural Woman” for her when she was being celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors. The songwriter’s visible reaction, capture on video alongside fellow attendee Barack Obama’s, was almost as priceless as the Queen of Soul’s performance itself.
Musicbiography.com

Inside the Lifelong Friendship of Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson

When Aretha Franklin was inducted into the second class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, she had a familiar face by her side: fellow inductee and lifelong friend Smokey Robinson. It was rather symbolic that the two kids from Detroit, who grew up playing games in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy