Marcellino is serving up Summer Supper specials, plus Dinner and a Movie

Hey, friends! Welcome, welcome! It’s time for another edition of Sunday Supper! Time to catch up and share some great recipes!. Jack’s been a little under the weather this week, so I’ve taken some time away to be with him. I’m so blessed to have a career that allows me the flexibility to work from home so that I’m close to him. He’s feeling much better and is excited about getting back to camp this week! With school starting back in a few weeks, I really enjoyed having some time with him – even if he wasn’t feeling the best.