Marcellino is serving up Summer Supper specials, plus Dinner and a Movie

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the summer heat settles in, it’s the perfect time to take a break from the kitchen and let someone else do the cooking. This summer at Marcellino Ristorante, guests have numerous opportunities to be whisked away on a culinary journey through Italy. The restaurant is bringing back its popular multi-course, prix fixe dinner, the Summer Supper. Also, throughout the summer, the private dining room can be reserved for a private dinner and a movie.

