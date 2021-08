The Blue Jays have played home games in Dunedin, Fla., in Buffalo, N.Y., and in Toronto so far this season. On Tuesday afternoon they'll play a "home" game in Anaheim, Calif., in the opener of a doubleheader with the Los Angeles Angels. It is the makeup game for an April 11 rainout in Dunedin, where Toronto played its home games to start the season due to Canadian COVID-19 travel restrictions before relocating to Buffalo and returning to Toronto on July 30.