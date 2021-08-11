Cancel
Smithville, MS

Smithville special election prompts need for special runoff election

By Ray Van Dusen
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
SMITHVILLE – While one seat was decided Tuesday in a special election for spots on the Smithville Board of Aldermen, a dead tie prompted the need for an Aug. 31 runoff.

Allen Cooley, who is the lone declared winner of the special election, received the most votes with 42.

Nancy Bishop and Natural ‘Pebbles’ Standifer each received 37 votes and will advance to the runoff. They will be the only ones on the ballot.

There were six people vying for the two seats on the board of aldermen. Other candidates’ totals were Byron Coker with 31 votes, Ben Kennedy with 35 votes and Caleb Schulker with 28 votes.

Not enough candidates qualified earlier this year for all five aldermen seats through Smithville’s general election, which led to the need for Tuesday’s special election.

