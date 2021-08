Kelechi Iheanacho's 89th-minute penalty gave Leicester more Wembley glory as they beat Manchester City 1-0 in the 2021 Community Shield on Saturday. £100m Jack Grealish was centre of attention when he came on for his Man City debut on 64 minutes but it was Leicester's sub Iheanacho who made the difference, forcing Nathan Ake into a mistake to win the spot-kick and then emphatically firing home against his former side in front of the Leicester fans, 84 days on from their FA Cup triumph at the same venue.