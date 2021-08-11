5 things to do this week

The Crazy Days shopping event will take place in Albert Lea from Thursday to Saturday. The sales kick off Thursday for “early-bird” shoppers. In addition to browsing through each store’s merchandise, shoppers can grab a bite to eat from one of the several food trucks that will be parked downtown. Broadway will be closed off to traffic on Friday to create a child-friendly environment. There will be more food trucks, games and even a bounce house. The Crazy Days festival wraps up on Saturday with live music and the farmers market.