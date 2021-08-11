My Point of View: There is much more to be done to address systemic racism
On the weekend of May 22 of this year, I visited a friend in Minneapolis. She lives close to where George Floyd was killed, where the Police Department’s 3rd Precinct was burned, and where protesters (mostly peaceful) chanted “Say his name!” Her perspective about what happened during the protests and the days, weeks and year that followed is different from mine — she comes from a different place geographically, generationally and politically.www.albertleatribune.com
Comments / 0