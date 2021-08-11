Manchester to showcase talents on national stage

Buy Now Photos from the Manchester All Star vs Essex Vermont Regional Little League game,Manchester won the game 3-1 at Breen Field in Bristol. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer)

When the Little League All-Star season began this summer, Manchester U-12 manager Rob Rastelli never thought his team would end up playing on national television.

But that’s exactly what it will be doing on Thursday afternoon.

Manchester will battle fellow unbeaten Peabody West (Massachusetts) in the New England Regional tournament at Breen Field in Bristol in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

"That was a pie in the sky dream," Rastelli said. "I thought we've got a good team, we'll probably get through to states, maybe make some noise in the state tournament, maybe get to the finals there and see what happens.”

The winner advances to the regional championship game Saturday, and also clinches a berth in the 2021 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Unlike the traditional eight U.S. regional champion and eight international team tournament format, the 2021 World Series will feature the top two teams from the eight U.S. regional tournaments.

Meanwhile, the loser of Thursday’s game will play in an elimination game Friday.

"I think for the most part, we're just trying to treat it like any other game," Rastelli said. "We just have to go out and win, and it's what we've been doing pretty well for the last two and a half, almost three months.”

The big question for Manchester ahead of Thursday’s game is who will get the start on the mound.

In the team’s tournament opener Monday, a 3-1 win over Essex Town (Vermont) in the second round, starter Eli Bucko threw 69 pitches over four innings in a one-hit, 10-strikeout performance. He won’t be available to pitch again until Friday.

But Rastelli has two viable arms ready to go in the form of Arlen Peyman and Jacob Budarz. Peyman threw 34 pitches over 1Î innings Monday, striking out three and allowing a run, while Budarz threw five pitches to record a one-out save.

"We're still trying to decide," Rastelli said. "We looked at them in practice today, we'll see who's feeling better. Thursday is supposed to be really hot, so we'll go with who we think has the best chance in the heat and go from there."

Rastelli also feels the offense will return to normal Thursday. Manchester had only four hits Monday, singles by Peyman and Alex Rastelli, a double from Budarz and a two-run single by Ryan Gorman.

"I think basically what happened to us, at least the first time through the lineup this past Monday, was we were just nervous," Rob Rastelli said. "Whether they admit it or not, the kids will never say they were nervous, but it was the first time on TV, they had 250 fans, friends and family here, it's a big crowd...It's a lot to take in.”

Like Manchester, Peabody West also had a bye in the first round thanks to the random draw. It topped Saco/Dayton (Maine) 3-0 Monday. James DiCarlo had two of his team’s three hits, including a two-run double. Brendan Kobierski’s solo home run accounted for the other hit.

“We were out here watching, there's not much else to do here," Rastelli said with a laugh. "We took it in. But it's kind of hard to really judge anything because they put their pitcher over the limit.”

Peabody West’s starter, Cullen Pasterick, threw 87 pitches in his six-hit shutout Monday, meaning that he’d be eligible to pitch again Saturday.

To Rastelli, the key to coming out on top — and punching a ticket to Williamsport — Thursday is simple.

"I think if we just stay loose at the plate and swing the bats the way we do and our pitchers throw the ball they way they have been all season, I think we'll come out on top," he said. "But we've got to show up and do that stuff.”

New England Regional

A. Bartlett Giamatti Leadership Training Center

Bristol

SUNDAY

Essex Township, Vt. 1, North Providence, R.I. 0

Saco, Maine 5, Hooksett, N.H. 0

MONDAY

Manchester 3, Essex Township, Vt. 1

Peabody, Mass. 3, Saco, Maine 0

TUESDAY

Saco, Maine 21, North Providence, R.I. 3

(North Providence, R.I. eliminated)

Hooksett, N.H. 10, Essex Township, Vt. 0

(Essex Township, Vt. eliminated)

TODAY

Game 7: Saco, Maine vs. Hooksett, N.H., 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Game 8: Manchester vs. Peabody, Mass., 1 p.m.

FRIDAY

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 1 p.m.

SATURDAY

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, noon.

Game 10 participants advance to Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.