Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pima County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 18:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak; South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Pima and southwestern Pinal Counties through 745 PM MST At 706 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles north of Ajo to 10 miles north of Pisinemo to 11 miles north of Kitt Peak. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ajo, Sells, Avra Valley, Santa Rosa, Pisinemo, Hickiwan, San Isidro, Picture Rocks, Covered Wells, Anegam, San Simon, Why, North Komelik, Charco 27, Kohatk, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Fresnal, San Pedro and Ak Chin. This includes the following highways Route 85 between mile markers 33 and 53. Route 86 between mile markers 53 and 54, between mile markers 58 and 115, and between mile markers 121 and 141. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vail, AZ
City
Green Valley, AZ
City
Marana, AZ
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Ajo, AZ
County
Pinal County, AZ
City
Pima, AZ
City
Eloy, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Tohono O Odham Nation#Doppler#Ajo Sells#Avra Valley#Charco 27
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSNBC News

As the Taliban gains ground, Biden grapples with the ghosts of Saigon

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is not having second thoughts about his decision to withdraw the U.S. from Afghanistan, the White House said Friday, even as the Taliban takeover of the country gained steam and critics drew parallels to the fall of Saigon. The Defense Department said Thursday it was...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

US allows extra COVID vaccine doses for some. Now what?

Americans at high risk from COVID-19 because of severely weakened immune systems are now allowed to get a third vaccination in hopes of better protection as government advisers grappled with exactly who qualifies. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment probe after resignation

The New York State Assembly is suspending its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) after he announced on Tuesday that he will resign over allegations of sexual harassment and abuse. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said in a statement that he believes the Judiciary Committee’s investigation would have resulted...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected a request from a group of landlords to block the Biden administration’s renewed eviction moratorium. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, leaves intact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extended freeze on evictions, which is set to run until early October.
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Marine vanguard lands in Kabul as US speeds up evacuations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first forces of a Marine battalion arrived in Kabul on Friday to stand guard as the U.S. speeds up evacuation flights for some American diplomats and thousands of Afghans, spurred by a lightning Taliban offensive that increasingly is isolating Afghanistan’s capital. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy