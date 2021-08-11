Special Weather Statement issued for Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 18:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak; South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Pima and southwestern Pinal Counties through 745 PM MST At 706 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles north of Ajo to 10 miles north of Pisinemo to 11 miles north of Kitt Peak. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ajo, Sells, Avra Valley, Santa Rosa, Pisinemo, Hickiwan, San Isidro, Picture Rocks, Covered Wells, Anegam, San Simon, Why, North Komelik, Charco 27, Kohatk, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Fresnal, San Pedro and Ak Chin. This includes the following highways Route 85 between mile markers 33 and 53. Route 86 between mile markers 53 and 54, between mile markers 58 and 115, and between mile markers 121 and 141. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH