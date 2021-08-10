Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Child Sponsorship Highlight: Public Schools

persecution.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article08/10/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – Before Basam joined Hope House over two years ago, going to school was a dreadful task. Basam struggled in school, bringing home poor grades but never receiving any additional support that he needed. He was also a young Christian boy at a public school in a village that was once dominated by extremist mentalities. The children of these extremists were his neighbors and classmates and potential school bullies or harassers. Basam’s public school teachers did not make school any easier for him, beating him for misbehaving and wrong answers.

www.persecution.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Sponsorship#School Teachers#Bullying#Public Schools#Police#Hope House#Muslims#Christians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Related
EducationBrunswick News

Parents deserve the chance to choose their child's school

School is restarting across Georgia, but the new year isn’t beginning the way many parents were hoping. Mask mandates, thought to be a thing of the past, are being re-instituted not only in some cities but in even more school districts. The debate over what students should be taught has also been bubbling up, particularly regarding critical race theory and what — and how early — students should be learning about the thorny topic of race in America.
EducationConcord Monitor

Letter: Importance of public schools

The letter from former Rep. Jack Flanagan (Schools losing parental support, Monitor, 7/27) seemed confused. He states that he was the “chair of a public school and its associated school administration unit board.” Perhaps he means he was chair of the local school board, as I never heard of a chair of a public school.
KidsYankton Daily Press

Prepping Your Child For The School Year

——— “Back to School” season can be full of excitement and new adventures, but, for some, the thought of going back to school can bring overwhelming feelings of anxiety about the unknown. This is not only true for kids who are transitioning from online to in-person learning this fall, but also for those who are simply entering junior high or high school for the first time.
Owensboro, KY104.1 WIKY

Masks for Owensboro Public Schools

Masks must be worn by all students and staff in indoor settings regardless of vaccination status. OPS, Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic Schools all made that announcement Wednesday afternoon which implements a requirement for all students and staff members to wear masks or face coverings while at school and on school buses, except while actively eating or drinking during breakfast and lunch periods.
Sidney, MTKFYR-TV

Masks optional for Sidney Public Schools

SIDNEY, Mont. - While the pandemic looks to continue into the 2021-22 school year, masks will not be required at Sidney Public Schools. Superintendent Brent Sukut said COVID numbers in the area look to be trending in the right direction, so masks will be optional for staff and students. Sidney Public Schools had a mask requirement throughout the entire year as they were following CDC guidance, which didn’t change until May.
Jenks, OKnews9.com

Jenks Public Schools Announces Back To School Plan

Classes begin August 18 for Jenks Public Schools, and they are preparing to welcome kids back safely as COVID-19 cases continue to climb. Jenks Public Schools said the district learned a lot from last year, which helped them plan for this year. The newly-released plan includes notifying parents if their...
Post Falls, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

SCHOOLS: Public education under fire

On the evening of Aug. 2, the school board for District No. 271 held its monthly meeting. Anyone who’s attended recently knows the board meetings have become a forum for disgruntled residents to express their contempt for critical race theory, social-emotional learning models, and the incorporation of diversity, equity and inclusion principles into educational programming, among other complaints.
Seattle, WAseattleschools.org

Seattle Public Schools

Attendance Area School School Leadership and Board District Principal Douglas Sohn dosohn@seattleschools.org School Board District 4 School Mission Adams Elementary School provides an engaging, appropriately challenging, arts-infused education thatmaximizes the academic, social, emotional and physical growth of every student. Read more by clicking the School Reports tab above. Building History and Information School Reports show the overall performance of each school with a current snapshot of academic growth, climate, accountability, family and staff engagement. School Reports School Climate Surveys are used for school-level improvements, climate surveys are given to all staff, students and families each year. The staff and student surveys are given to respective groups in person at schools; the family survey occurs in the spring. School Climate Survey Results(opens in a new window) Continuous School Improvement Plans (CSIP) are action plans that identify the areas a school plans to focus on. The plans are updated regularly to reflect the strategies being used at each school. This document also serves as the school-wide improvement plan for our Title I schools. CSIP webpage District Scorecard shows how our students are performing across the district and how the district is performing operationally. District Scorecard webpage OSPI Washington State Report Card is provided by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and provides information about state, district and school performance. OSPI's Washington State School Report Card(opens in a new window)
Tucumcari, NMQuay County Sun

Consortium of public school districts formed

A new consortium of New Mexico public school districts and charter schools will allow students to enroll in virtual courses from anywhere in the state, the state’s Public Education Department announced Friday. So far, seven districts and charter schools — including Tucumcari and San Jon — are participating in the...
Achille, OKKTEN.com

Public and charter schools compete for students

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed school choice into law back in March. The measure lets parents choose any public school for their children based on their needs rather than what their zip code is. Some Texoma superintendents say they don't think school choice will affect...
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

No Place For Partisan Politics In Public Schools

Partisan politics has no place in public school curriculums. Adding No Place For Hate (NPFH), a cousin of Critical Race Theory, to Coronado’s curriculum, is inserting partisan politics into our schools. The best way to demonstrate that bad things occur when schools are polluted by politics is to review the...
EducationWest Hawaii Today

In-person learning resumes at public schools

It was just after 10 a.m. as Patti Nishimoto eagerly greeted Waiakea High School’s masked students Tuesday morning as they made their way to their next class. It was easy to tell she was smiling behind her own mask. Nishimoto, the student activities coordinator, was excited to see students on...
Camden, NJDaily Journal

Subaru adopts 3,000 Camden kids in school supply sponsorship

More than 3,000 Camden kids were adopted this week. Every public Camden City School District student in kindergarten through grade five will be under the Subaru automaker's care when it comes to school supplies this fall. Subaru of America partnered with adoptaclassroom.org to adopt 150 classroom across eight of the...
Chadron, NERapid City Journal

Public speaks to school opening plan

During a standing-room only meeting Monday night, the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education heard from citizens in regard to the Chadron Public School plan for opening next week. Prior to discussion, Superintendent Ginger Meyer spoke to the opening plan. Similar to the 2020-21 school year, the district will operate...
Educationreviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Ruling highlights the importance of schooling options

As the nation’s schoolchildren head into a third straight school year impacted by the pandemic, a court ruling in California is shining a light on the importance of parents’ freedom to choose how best to educate their children. In July 2020, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all public and private...
Basehor, KSLeavenworth Times

Public invited to school ribbon cutting

Members of the public are invited to a ribbon cutting for the new Gray Hawk Elementary School in Basehor. The ribbon cutting will take place at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the school, which is located at 16000 Garden Parkway, according to information posted on the Basehor-Linwood school district's Facebook page.
Educationprincetonk12.org

Princeton Public Schools

We would like to extend this invitation from Hopewell Valley Regional Schools to join an informational panel discussion at 7:30 PM on August 11 with local pediatricians Dr. Helmrich, Dr. Palsky, and Dr. Wenger. Dr. Helmrich is the school physician for Princeton Public Schools. The panel will include representatives from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy