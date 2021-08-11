Rezoning for 288-unit apartment complex in Johnson City advances

A proposed 288-unit apartment complex at 1072 W. Oakland Ave. in Johnson City has taken an important step forward. The Johnson City Regional Planning Commission unanimously approved Tuesday a request to rezone roughly 18 acres of property from B-4 (planned arterial business) to R-5 (high-density residential), which would allow the project as presented to occur. The rezoning request must now go to the Johnson City Commission for consideration on three readings.