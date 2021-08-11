Cancel
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit slip

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT. Currency Latest Previou Pct bid s day Move Japan yen 110.620 110.56 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3592 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 27.845 27.831 -0.05 Korean won 1153.700 1149.8 -0.34 Baht 33.380 33.45 +0.21 Peso 50.355 50.4 +0.09 Rupee 74.420 74.42 0.00 Ringgit 4.235 4.226 -0.21 Yuan 6.482 6.4867 +0.08 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest End Pct bid 2020 Move Japan yen 110.620 103.24 -6.67 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3209 -2.79 Taiwan dlr 27.845 28.483 +2.29 Korean won 1153.700 1086.20 -5.85 Baht 33.380 29.96 -10.25 Peso 50.355 48.01 -4.66 Rupiah 14380.000 14040 -2.36 Rupee 74.420 73.07 -1.82 Ringgit 4.235 4.0400 -4.60 Yuan 6.482 6.5283 +0.72 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

