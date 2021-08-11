Cancel
Invest in Ed to challenge new state tax laws

By KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 3 days ago
Arizona's new state tax laws may be challenged on the November 2022 ballot.

Invest in Ed organizers have launched an initiative to collect enough signatures to put three proposals in front of voters.

At this time, more than 118,000 signatures are needed.

The three proposals would essentially overturn the tax laws, something Red for Ed organizers say will protect the voter approved Prop 208 tax increase meant for schools.

Arizona Education Association President Joe Thomas explains, "Let the voters decide should we keep the money and have it go to things Arizonans need. Higher education, K12 ,roads and highways or should we give these tax cuts to millionaires to go through. If we collect the signatures we would be putting in on the 2022 ballot and the voters would weigh-in."

In July, Governor Doug Ducey signed into the law the largest tax cut in state history.

KGUN 9 reached out to the governor's office for comment, they have not yet responded.

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

