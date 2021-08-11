Hot, steamy and a chance for inland storms

It was another day of monsoonal moisture sticking around San Diego County. This surge of warm/humid air had dew point temperatures into the 60s and 70s today. With the heating of the day, the hot and steamy conditions had cumulus clouds towering over the mountains this afternoon. Showers and storms were more plentiful compared to yesterday.

Conditions started to calm by the early evening hours, but models are hinting that the rest of the night won't stay that way. A cluster of storms over Arizona are moving from northeast to southwest. Models are hinting that the activity could hold together and bring showers and a few downpours to the mountains and desert overnight with a calmer Wednesday morning.

By the afternoon and early evening hours, expect another chance for scattered showers and storms, favoring the mountains, on Wednesday. There will also be a chance for a few thunderstorms along the foothills and in the desert.

These storms could be capable of strong gusty winds, small hail, lightning and heavy rain from downpours. With possible downpours, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for San Diego County mountains until Wednesday night.

Temperature-wise, we will stay very warm with the heat feeling steamy due to the added monsoonal moisture.

WEDNESDAY HIGHS:

AT THE COAST THROUGH WEDNESDAY:

Thunderstorm activity looks to die down by Thursday and Friday as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Intermountain West. This will keep temperatures a few degrees above seasonal. We'll still see cumulus clouds over the mountains with the heating of the day, but a chance for showers and storms will lower. Slight chance for isolated activity at best.

Another influx of warm/humid air will return to the county by the weekend. West of the mountains will remain locked into the steamy heat. This could led to more scattered showers and storms by the afternoon and early evening hours. Chances will stick around into the start of next week. There will be a chance for isolated showers and storms in the desert.