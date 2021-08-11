Cancel
Navajo Nation reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe's pandemic totals to 31,666 cases and 1,384 known deaths.

Based on cases from July 23 to Aug. 5, the Navajo Department of Health has issued a health advisory notice for 19 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

The Navajo Nation reservation is the country's largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

