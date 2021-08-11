OBITUARY: Wanda Jean Davis Tilley

Wanda Jean Davis Tilley age 80, of Hatﬁeld went home to be with her Lord on Friday, January 10, 2020 in Mena Arkansas. She was born May 29, 1939 at Big Fork Arkansas the daughter of Birdie Angeline Stipe and Jeﬀ Davis. She grew up in Mena Arkansas and graduated from Mena High school in 1957. Her favorite things in life were her family and friends, her church, her Genealogical endeavors and volunteering at the local library. She loved singing, gardening, attending TOPS and genealogy meetings, and helping other people. She founded the Polk County Genealogy Society.