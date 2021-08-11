NRC staff issues approval recommendation for high-level nuclear waste storage in Andrews

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission, or NRC, issued their final environmental impact statement for high-level nuclear waste being stored in Andrews County.

NRC staff recommended granting the proposed license, which means Andrews could still be a storage facility for high-level waste despite a vote from the county opposing it.

"We actually signed a resolution in opposition of high-level waste being brought in to Andrews County," Andrews County Judge Charlie Falcon said.

Gov. Greg Abbott and other Texas representatives also oppose the high-level waste site, but in the end it's still a possibility.

"Ultimately the federal government has the final say-so in what is brought into Andrews County and what is not," Falcon said.

The NRC will provide the statement to the EPA about storing up to 5,000 metric tons of spent nuclear fuel and greater than Class-C-Waste.

Once the EPA publishes a notice that they have received the document, the NRC must wait 30 days before issuing a licensing decision.

However, local officials hope that they hear out the people of Andrews County.

"We're hoping that they'll listen to our constituents," Falcon said.

If approved, the waste facility would be located next to the Waste Control Specialists low-level waste disposal site.