Heck Joins MMU Football Staff

Dylan Heck has been named to the football coaching staff at Mount Marty University, MMU announced on Tuesday. Coach Heck comes to Mount Marty with a great resume and football background. Prior to coming to Mount Marty, Heck spent the last two seasons at Kansas Wesleyan University. During his two seasons at KWU, they posted 20 wins and statistically had one of the greatest offenses and defenses in the NAIA while winning Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference(KCAC) Championships in the 2019 season.