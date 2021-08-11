Cancel
Tuesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Wednesday’s schedule

By Morning Call Staff, The Morning Call
Here are Tuesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results.

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

No events scheduled.

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

LOCAL GOLF

Moselem Springs G.C.

2021 EQF Invitational — Low Gross: 1. Shappy Irwin/Barbara Pagana/Joyce Herr/Barbara Naglak +7 (153), 2. Delia Keys/Ann Blasko/Marsha Herb/Stephanie Malin +14 (160), 3. Donna D’Amore/Suzy Armbruster/Catherine Little/Jacqueline O’Connell +14 (160); Low Net: 1. Beth Raczy/Anne Cheri/Karen Hartranft/Liz Egner -12 (134), 2. Donna D’Amore/Suzy Armbruster/Catherine Little/Jacqueline O’Connell -10 (136), 3. Diane Duff/Jill Kramer/Susan York/Nancy Eutsler -7 (139)

Brookside C.C.

Women’s Jokers Wild Tournament — Net: 1. Illona Stauffer/Lynn Noll/Meg Leister/Gail McIntyre 76, 2. Kim Orndorf/Monica Heffner/Maxine Yeager 77, 3. Blair Couch/Elaine Beggs/Linda Clark/Judy Reda 84

