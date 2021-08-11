Tuesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Wednesday’s schedule

Matt Senneca is aware of the expectations for his Whitehall High football team after the Zephyrs won last year’s District 11 Class 5A title and return virtually every key skill-position player. But Senneca would like to pump the brakes on some of the hype because only one of the teams the Zephyrs beat last year is on the 2021 schedule — rival Northampton. “I don’t get all the excitement ...