YHS Fall Sports Kickoff Monday
Yankton High School will hold its Fall Sports Kickoff on Monday, Aug. 16. At the YHS Commons The meal will begin at 5:30 p.m., with coaches speaking at 6:15 p.m. Speakers will include athletic trainer Trevor Woods, as well as head coaches Marisa Stephens (competitive cheer), Stacy Ryken (competitive dance), Hannah Zimmerman (sideline cheer), Brett Sime (boys’ golf), Vanessa Rockne (girls’ tennis), Luke Youmans (cross country), Tyler Schuring (girls’ soccer), Dave Dannenbring (boys’ soccer), Chelsea Law (volleyball) and Brady Muth (football).www.yankton.net
