‘Battle of the Boroughs’ adult basketball title series is going to the limit after Nites post overtime win

Darnell Braswell and Ray Barbosa are two of the most prominent scholastic boys basketball coaches in the Lehigh Valley. Both of them won District 11 championships this past winter — Braswell at Allen, Barbosa at Executive Education.

But Braswell and Barbosa are also two of the all-time best players in Allen High School basketball history and led the Canaries to district titles in their playing days in the 2000s.

The two still love to play the game and love to compete and that passion was on display Tuesday night at Catasauqua Middle School as the first ‘Battle of the Boroughs’ men’s adult championship series was extended to the limit when Braswell’s Nites team defeated Barbosa’s Ohlson Landscaping squad 70-69 in Game 2 of the best-of-the-series.

That means the teams are tied at a win apiece and will square off again at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, hopefully back outside at the Catasauqua Playground after Tuesday’s game was forced inside due to inclement weather.

Braswell scored 10 of his 20 points in the second half and all four of his team’s points in overtime, after getting the game-tying basket in regulation with 12 seconds left.

Barbosa scored 16 points, but missed a late foul shot and had a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer rim out.

“We were up 30-7 at one point and by 14 [43-29] at halftime, but these summer league are a battle of runs and they went on a run in the second half,” Barbosa said. “They hit a lot of shots that we didn’t. The tables turned. We just have to battle back [Wednesday] night.”

Braswell noted that his team only had six players and it was hot inside the Catty Middle School gym, but they had to fight through the circumstances as well as a veteran Ohlson’s Landscaping team.

“We just had to keep playing,” Braswell said. “They came out on fire and were making everything. We were yelling at each other a little bit, but then we came together. We got some stops and were able to get to the basket and score and we erased that deficit. We have a lot of guys with a high basketball I.Q. and we have to take advantage of mismatches.”

Both guys are just happy that they have a chance to continue playing the game that has always meant a lot to them and put them in a position to teach young men how to play the game with life lessons mixed in along the way.

Adult leagues have dwindled and that’s why after 30 years there was no Tournament of Champions to wrap up the Lehigh Valley adult league summer.

Instead, Catasauqua High coach and tournament and league director Eric Snyder came up with the concept of the ‘Battle of the Boroughs’ to match up the four best teams from the Catasauqua and North Catasauqua leagues to showcase their leagues and teams.

“We’ve played with each other and played against each other for years,” Braswell said. “We want to win and tempers flare, but that’s all it is.”

Nites player-coach Garrett Johnson, who scored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the second half, said that even those there’s a lot of snarling at times among both teammates and opponents, the guys are actually having a lot of fun.

“We’ve been together for years and there’s a lot of camaraderie and a brotherhood we have,” Johnson said. “The guys played hard and stuck it out. I think two years of not playing because of COVID-19 have made us appreciate it more and you’re seeing us play hard. Hopefully, we can get these adult leagues built back up and get the TOC running again. It’s a big tournament around here. As adults, we look forward to that.”

Johnson is looking forward to one more game in this tournament. What’s the key to a Game 3 win?

Defense will definitely play a role. After Ed Lapinski, a teammate of Braswell’s at DeSales, scored 12 points in the first half, he was held scoreless by the Nites in the second half.

“We need to stay together and play hard right from the beginning,” Johnson said. “Our guys aren’t always focused right away and sometimes that hurts us, especially at the beginning of games. If we come out focused, we’ll be good to go.”

