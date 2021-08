Schools across the state of Illinois need to figure out what to do with leftover sloppy joes and turkey wraps. Governor JB Pritzker last week signed a new law that requires schools to send un-eaten school lunches to families in need. Supporters say the idea is to make sure that no food goes to waste. But the challenge is that schools are now required to figure out how to pack-up their unused meals, and get them to the families who want them.