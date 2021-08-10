Cancel
Warrensburg, NY

Traffic stop leads to DWI, drug charges for Warrensburg man

By Michael Goot
LAKE GEORGE — A Warrensburg man was arrested on Sunday after police said he was driving with a blood alcohol content twice the legal limit for intoxication.

State police reported stopping a vehicle driven by Christopher Needham, 32, at 3:14 a.m. in the town of Lake George after he was observed speeding.

He failed field sobriety tests, according to police. Troopers found a plastic bag with what was believed to be cocaine while searching Needham. They found more plastic bags with the drug and an open alcoholic beverage container in his vehicle.

A breath test determined that Needham had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16%, according to police.

Needham was charged with felony counts of driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.08% and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The DWI charge was a felony because he has a previous conviction within 10 years.

He was also charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

