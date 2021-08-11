Broncos will practice with Vikings ahead of preseason game in Minnesota

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — In a lot of ways, a shared practice can be more valuable than an exhibition game. “It’s a tremendous opportunity to see different schemes, both sides of the ball, you go against different players, you have to cover different players, pass rush against different lineman, the linemen pass-block different style guys,” head coach Vic Fangio said before the Broncos left for Minnesota to workout with the Vikings. “It’s tremendous work if everybody has the right attitude and the right mindset, and we do.”