Sporting KC Demolished by Leon in Pointless Leagues Cup Match
Sporting Kansas City rolled out a less than first choice lineup against Club Leon and got a less than first choice result. SKC’s starting lineup featured seven Homegrown players in the Starting XI including a first team debut for midfielder Ozzie Cisneros. Of the regular starters only Daniel Salloi, Ilie Sanchez and Remi Walter are probably considered regulars (and really it’s usually Ilie or Walter, not both).www.thebluetestament.com
