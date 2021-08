The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of an accident that took the life of a Sallisaw woman about 1:18 a.m. Saturday about one mile north of Sallisaw on U.S. Highway 59. The accident involved a 2018 Dodge Journey driven by Samantha Miller, 28, of Stilwell and pedestrian Sarah Kay Lawson, 23, of Sallisaw. According to a report filed by OHP Trooper Jordan Galvan, Lawson,…