Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Staying hot with scattered storms Wednesday

By Cecilia Reeves
41nbc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe were feeling the heat across Middle Georgia this afternoon, but luckily for many of us, we also saw some cooling rain and storms. Tomorrow brings a similar forecast to the area, with highs in the 90s and scattered storms during the afternoon. Not much will be changing as we...

www.41nbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Hurricane Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida put in forecast cone for expected Tropical Storm Grace

The forecast path of what’s expected to be Tropical Storm Grace was extended Friday to include South Florida, although the storm’s ultimate target and strength remain question marks. Tropical Storm Grace could form overnight or Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 p.m. update. The storm was declared a tropical depression late Friday afternoon, with top winds of 35 mph. The ...
EnvironmentJournal-News

Officials predict higher chance of wetter, colder La Niña winter

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, as of Thursday, is predicting a 70% chance of a La Niña winter. Generally, La Niña episodes bring our area more precipitation and more cold air, the association said. La Niña is caused by cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocian, causing...
Myrtle Beach, SCWMBF

FIRST ALERT: Take advantage of the dry weather, rain chances increase Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High heat and humidity continue today ahead of increasing rain chances for Sunday. This afternoon will be similar to every other day this week. Plenty of sunshine, heat and a heat index ranging from 100-104. It’s going to be nothing we haven’t already experienced this week. Once again, stay hydrated but also take advantage of the sunshine!
EnvironmentSpringfield News Sun

Officials predict higher chance of wetter, colder La Niña winter

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, as of Thursday, is predicting a 70% chance of a La Niña winter. Generally, La Niña episodes bring our area more precipitation and more cold air, the association said. La Niña is caused by cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocian, causing...
New Orleans, LAWDSU

Weekend heat and storms

NEW ORLEANS — The trend of daily rain and storms is not letting up this weekend. For today, late morning through early evening showers and storms will be possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values up to 105. This forecast will remain for...
Environmentwfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Hot and humid Friday, more rain late Saturday into Sunday

(WFXR) — The heat and humidity continue to cause problems in Southwest and Central Virginia for Friday. Overall, Friday morning will be relatively dry for much of Southwest and Central Virginia. Cloud cover will be variable throughout the day, but even a few clouds won’t help to keep temperatures down. West winds will result in high temperatures in the upper 80s in the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands. The Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia, and Southside will, once again, warm up into the mid to upper 90s by the afternoon.
EnvironmentDayton Daily News

Officials predict higher chance of wetter, colder La Niña winter

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, as of Thursday, is predicting a 70% chance of a La Niña winter. Generally, La Niña episodes bring our area more precipitation and more cold air, the association said. La Niña is caused by cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocian, causing...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS New York

What Is A ‘Heat Dome’ And Why Is It Causing The Tri-State To Swelter?

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist A heat dome is a considerably large geographic area under the influence of high pressure in which excessively hot and humid conditions persist. A pattern sets up where hot air at the surface rises into the atmosphere, returns to the surface due to the high pressure – and the process repeats. Since the hot air can’t escape — it’s as if there’s a lid in the atmosphere — it is referred to as a heat dome. LINK: Tips To Beat The Heat: Your Guide To Summer Safety A simple pattern change usually breaks down a heat dome, such as the passage of a cold front, and, furthermore, replaces the hot air mass with a relatively cool one. An Excessive Heat WATCH means Be Prepared.An Excessive Heat WARNING means Take Action!https://t.co/u6mRz1mO1W pic.twitter.com/VpTPuZumFw — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 12, 2021 This is the scenario we’re anticipating over the weekend into early next week where temperatures will return to near normal. Click here to check the forecast.
Environmentnews9.com

Showers And Storms Possible This Weekend

A few showers and storms possible this morning. Best chance will be in northeast OK. We will be hot and humid this afternoon. Look for highs in the 90s with heat index values around 100 degrees. This afternoon isolated t-storms will develop as we start to become hot and unstable.
EnvironmentBowling Green Daily News

Scattered storms possible throughout Friday

Scattered storm chances will be present throughout Friday as highs once again rise between the low and mid 90s. We’ll keep chances for scattered activity around through the weekend and into early next week as well, as numerous disturbances move through. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com. Friday Low 73˚...
Tulsa, OKkjrh.com

Scattered showers and storms today

TULSA, Okla. — Showers will fill back in later this afternoon and evening. There could be an isolated strong to severe storm. Highs in the 90s. Highs in the upper 80s this weekend with scattered showers. Afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s next week with a chance...
Environmentwjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Hot and humid with some scattered storms this afternoon

Enjoy the pleasant start this morning with plenty of morning sunshine allowing for a quick warm-up into the 80’s by midday. Highs will be back to near 90 in the Tri-Cities, with low 80’s in the higher elevations. Developing showers and storms will also become scattered through the afternoon with additional showers and storms lingering into this evening. The mountains will once again be a prime location for storms along with parts of SW VA, but given the nature of summer storms, anywhere in our region has a chance for seeing some rain.
EnvironmentWFMJ.com

Showers and storms expected again Friday

After a very unsettled week, the trend is expected to continue Friday. Temperatures will feel steamy once again, with a high in the mid-80s. Friday won’t be a complete washout, but there are several chances for showers and storms. The main chance for showers and storms will be towards the afternoon ahead of a cold front. Any thunderstorm could produce damaging winds and tropical-like downpours.
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

Scattered Storms & Weekend Relief

A weak boundary is approaching the state bringing mentions for storms and some not as hot and less humid weather into the weekend resulting in below normal temperatures into early next week. My experience tells me to disregard a cold front in August moving too far into the state. But this summer has not been normal, and it does appear this boundary will have some influence on our weather this weekend.
Environmentfourstateshomepage.com

Widely scattered showers and storms through Saturday night

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible across the Four States through Saturday night. High temperatures today and Saturday will be in the mid to upper-80s. From Sunday through Wednesday, there is a small chance of a passing shower or storm, but most areas should stay dry. Highs will increase from the mid to upper-80s for Sunday through Tuesday to the lower-90s for Wednesday.
EnvironmentPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Storms possible again today; Nice weekend ahead

TODAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Isolated thunderstorms possible. A storm or two may be strong with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong gusty winds. Temperatures are in the 80s. Overnight, partly/mostly cloudy, a leftover shower or two, falling humidity and temps not as warm, in the lower 60s. SATURDAY:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy