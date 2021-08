Bryant added mass to his body during the offseason, Anthony Poisal and Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site report. Bryant was a 230-pounder as a rookie in 2020 and noted the challenge when lining up against muscular defensive ends. As such, he wanted added bulk to become a better blocker. He's pushing 245 pounds in this camp, and he's less overmatched. Of course, technique matters when it comes to blocking, and that's an area he's focused on in camp. The added mass provides another benefit, this one as a receiver, which showed during Thursday's session when he caught a contested ball. Bryant enters Saturday's preseason opener third on the unofficial depth chart behind Austin Hooper and David Njoku.