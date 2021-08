The fires are affecting thousands of residents from Turkey's Mediterranean and Aegean coasts — both major tourist destinations. Tourists have been evacuated and transported to safety as the country's leadership declared some regions “disaster zones” due to the fires. The phrase #HelpTurkey was trending on Twitter on August 1 as people rush to aid those affected by the blaze. As the extent of the damage comes to light, the ruling Justice and Development Party has faced criticism and public outcry for the country's lack of safety measures, emergency plans, and government-propagated conspiracy theories.