(Anita) After a crash course as an assistant last season, Drew Ticknor will take the wheel of the CAM boys track program. Ticknor soaked up as much as he could from head man Todd Russell last year, knowing that this opportunity could be coming his way. “I had an opportunity before the season last year to hop on as an assistant coach under Todd Russell. I kind of had some idea that he was maybe moving back around some of his family so he had maybe a year left and figured that was an incredible opportunity to kind of pick his mind and learn.”